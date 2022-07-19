26 test positive for BA.5 patients, 13 for BA.2.75 in Maha on Monday

Pune: On Monday, 26 more patients tested positive for BA.5 subvariant of Omicron and 13 BA.2.75 variant cases were reported in Maharashtra, according to the state health department.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that according to the latest report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and BJ Medical College, Pune, 26 cases of BA.5 have been found in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In addition, 13 patients have been found with the BA.2.75 variant. The cases include 23 from Mumbai, 13 from Pune and one each from Buldhana, Latur and Thane. These samples are from the period June 29 and July 4. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is currently underway. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 158 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 70,” said Dr Awate.

According to the state health department, as of Monday, Pune district has reported 91 cases for BA.4 and BA.5; 51 from Mumbai; five from Thane; Nagpur and Palghar have reported four; and three from Raigad.

For the BA.2.75 subvariant, there are 43 patients from Pune; 14 from Nagpur; five from Mumbai and four from Akola. Thane, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Latur have reported one case each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,111 fresh Covid cases in the state and no death. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.