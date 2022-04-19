Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 26-year-old arrested for murder of 8-year-old in Chikhali
pune news

26-year-old arrested for murder of 8-year-old in Chikhali

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night. The child was reported missing earlier on Sunday and found in an unused accommodation a few metres from his house.

The arrested man, who was among those detained for questioning on Monday, was identified as Bapil Ahmed Raees Lashkar, according to the police.

“The accused hails from Assam. We are questioning him to ascertain the motive of the crime, however, the reports about attempted sexual assault is untrue. So far, the motive appears to be money but it cannot be confirmed,” said Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“We found him in his room. He was well known to the child which is why the latter must have gone with him. He was roaming as if nothing happened, but we have definitive proof that he is the culprit,” said Prashant Amrutkar, assistant commissioner of police, crime branch, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

RELATED STORIES

The arrest was made through a joint operation by the crime branch and Chikhali police station officials. A case under Sections 363 and 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP