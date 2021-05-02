26-year-old in police custody for killing partner

A 26-year-old man was remanded to police custody of Pune police on Sunday by a local court for killing his partner who was also his mother-in-law.

The arrested man was identified as Asif Dastagir Attar (26), a resident of Shelke Chawl in Bibwewadi. He was remanded to police custody by a local court on Sunday.

The deceased woman was identified as Anarkali Mohmad Terne (45) who lived with the now-arrested man and is a native of Hukkeri in Belgaum district of Karnataka.

The man used a piece of clothing to strangle the woman over a domestic argument, according to the police. The man allegedly killed the woman around 9am on Saturday and was arrested after 11:50pm.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Maulali Rafik Manjlapure (31), a resident of Indiranagar slum area in Marketyard.

“He left his wife and came here with her mother (the deceased). He lived with her in Pune for eight months and then killed her,” said assistant police inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bibwewadi police station against Attar.

