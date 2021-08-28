26-year-old woman gang-raped in Pune’s Janata Vasahat, four arrested

The Pune city police arrested four men for sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman in Janata Vasahat on Friday evening.

The alert citizens of Janata Vasahat called the police as they heard the victim’s screams, according to a statement issued by the police.

“The woman is in a state of shock and not able to tell us much about the incident. Her family members are also clueless about how she reached the Swargate bus stand area from where one of the accused put her in an autorickshaw and brought her to Janata Vasahat. The place where they were found belonged to one of the accused. We will know more about the woman’s condition after the medical examination is conducted,” said Pornima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3 of Pune police.

On Friday evening, the police received a call through the control room reporting commotion from a closed room in Janata Vasahat.

The police issued a statement claiming that the people of lane 8 in Janata Vasahat reported screams of a woman coming from a room in the slum. The bet marshals of Dattawadi police station reached the spot and heard the screams, according to the statement.

“In order to help the woman, the police broke open the door and gained access to the room. This allowed them to arrest the four men who were preparing to flee the spot. Prima facie it was confirmed that the four had gang-raped the woman which is why they were arrested immediately,” read the statement.

The woman was rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital for a test and medical treatment.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 376(d), and 342 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dattawadi police station.