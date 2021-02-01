2-day meet with BJP corporators soon: Patil

PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil plans to concentrate more at Pune city BJP units as some of the elected members are in close contact with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar and NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade in recent days have claimed that some of the BJP elected members from Pune Municipal Corporation are in touch with NCP and planning to join the party before the civic elections.

Patil said, “Elected members are used to meeting the ruling party leaders to discuss development works. We are soon going to hold a two-day meet with all BJP corporators. I would also concentrate on all the eight assembly constituencies in Pune.”

The senior party leader said that he was focussed on Kothrud assembly constituency that he represents. “Now there are demands for my presence coming from the rest of the assembly constituencies. I plan to conduct meetings with the corporators from all the assembly constituencies,” he said.