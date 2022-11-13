2-yr-old dies after falling in water tanker at construction site; builder, contractor booked

The Pune police on Friday booked a builder and a contractor, of a seven storied under construction residential complex in Mangadewadi area of Katraj Pune, from where a two -year-old girl died after falling in an underground water tank.

The accused have been identified as contractor Shivaji Pawar and builder Sachin Chor. Police have initiated search operation against the accused.

According to police sub-inspector Nitin Jadhav of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, on Friday at around 11 am the toddler was playing in front of her house and suddenly fell in the water tanker of the under construction building.

“Had there been some safety measure, the life of our child could have been saved,” said Sunil Sahani, father of the 2-year-old child his complaint. Sahani and his wife worked as labourers on the construction site and resided there.

According to the complainant, he had requested the contractor to ensure safety measures around the underground water tank as children of most labourers would play near it. Even after that, he neglected and hence he was responsible for the incident. At least the underground water tank should have been covered, said Sahani.

The FIR states that the contractor had not provided any safety arrangements for a six feet deep underground water storage tank after repetitive requests, and the toddler accidentally fell in it and died.

A case under section 304 (whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and further investigation is underway.