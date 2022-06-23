3 booked for cheating a woman with fake sale deed in Pune

Pimpri Chinchwad police on Wednesday booked three persons for cheating a woman with a fake property sale deed.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Jalindar Mane, Prashant Pansare and a female aid from Sangvi.

A complaint was filed with the Sangvi police station by 64-year-old woman. According to the complaint, the accused approached her to buy a flat in Suryanagari Housing Co-operative Society.

After the site visit, the accused submitted all the documents to the complainant and assured her that property title was clear. Because of this assurance, the woman purchased that property. The incident came to light after the complainant women received a notice by bank to sell the property which belonged to defaulter Rahul Mane. After further enquiry it was revealed that the accused had sold off a flat at Suryanagari Housing Co-operative Society to the complainant at the rate of nearly ₹25 lakh which was under mortgage with the bank.

The accused Mane had availed a loan from the bank against the equitable mortgage of the said flat and without paying off the loan, he had sold off the flat to the victim, cheating both the bank and the buyer, said officials.

In this deal, accused Prashant Pansare had given fake clearance report to the complainant as a result of police has booked him against the charges of cheating.

Sangvi police has registered case under section 420,406,465,471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).