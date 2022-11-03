3 fire incidents reported in Pune in one day

The city reported three fire incidents on Thursday although no casualties were reported, one person was injured, said officials.

In the first incident, a private clinic based at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar chowk in Kondhwa Budruk was gutted in fire.

Pune fire brigade department received a call at 4:31 am, immediately a team from the fire department along with two fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. As a precautionary measure, they disconnected the electrical power supply with the help of an electricity board. The area of the clinic was 12 X15 feet, said fire brigade officials.

The clinic even though was shut suffered major losses as it lost not only its furniture, and wiring, but also lost its medicines and important documents to fire, said, a fire officer.

In the second incident, a major fire broke out at two adjoining scrap godowns in the Sopan Nagar area in Wadgaonsheri at 11:58 am on Thursday. The fire was extinguished at around 2.15 pm after over two hours.

The fire brigade pressed 15 fire engines and 8 water tankers and 60 firemen to the spot, as per officials.

The godown operator had stored papers, plastic, tin utensils, cans, pots, cardboard and other materials. It added fuel to the fire. Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson Pune fire brigade department, who was at the site of the fire, said, “Two adjoining godowns on approximately 4,000 and 5,000 square feet area have been affected by the fire. Eight senior fire officers were present at the site, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.’’

Mahajan further said, around 8-10 cylinders busted inside the godowns as a result of which fire spread over a large area, he added.

In the third incident, a fire broke out in a Kondhwa-based godown of scrap items situated in Tilekar Nagar at around 6:18 pm, leaving one worker injured, said fire brigade officials.

The injured has been identified as Tukaram Sathe (45), a resident of Kondhwa. Fire brigade officials rushed to him to the hospital for treatment . Now his health condition is stable.

The fire brigade officials controlled the fire within 30 minutes hours, although the reason behind the fire is still under investigation.

“Sathe along with other workers were present inside the godown. Suddenly the fire broke out they tried to escape from the godown in which Sathe sustained burn injuries on his hand,’’ said Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, Pune fire brigade.