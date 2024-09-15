3 Ganesh mandals in Pune booked for noise pollution violations

The Pune city police have filed three cases against Ganesh mandals and music system owners for violation of noise pollution norms during Ganesh festival celebrations. At a meeting held with Ganesh mandals before the festival, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had instructed the organisers to adhere to noise pollution norms set by the court or face action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

G Shreedhar, deputy commissioner of police (special branch) said, “After analysing the data, we have registered three cases related to violation of noise pollution norms. Most of it come under Mundhwa police station jurisdiction. Many mandals are using DJ during the immersion procession.”

The action against violators has been taken under Section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servants) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other sections.