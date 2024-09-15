Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 Ganesh mandals in Pune booked for noise pollution violations

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 15, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Most of it come under Mundhwa police station jurisdiction. Many mandals are using DJ during the immersion procession, says police

The Pune city police have filed three cases against Ganesh mandals and music system owners for violation of noise pollution norms during Ganesh festival celebrations.

At a meeting held with Ganesh mandals before the festival, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had instructed the organisers to adhere to noise pollution norms set by the court or face action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
At a meeting held with Ganesh mandals before the festival, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had instructed the organisers to adhere to noise pollution norms set by the court or face action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At a meeting held with Ganesh mandals before the festival, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had instructed the organisers to adhere to noise pollution norms set by the court or face action.

G Shreedhar, deputy commissioner of police (special branch) said, “After analysing the data, we have registered three cases related to violation of noise pollution norms. Most of it come under Mundhwa police station jurisdiction. Many mandals are using DJ during the immersion procession.”

The action against violators has been taken under Section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servants) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other sections.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On