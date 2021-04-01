3 held for misusing customers’ documents to secure vehicle loans in their names

PUNE Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Thursday, arrested three finance company executives for misusing documents of customers at a two-wheeler showroom and cheating at least five people.

The number of people cheated might rise as the three have allegedly confessed to have defrauded over ten people in the past three years, said police officials.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajkumar Dagdu Khedkar (28), a native of Osmanabad; Manoj Rajendra Badhe (33), a resident of Moshi Pradhikaran; and Ganesh Sarjerao Gholap (39), a resident of Bhosari in Pune.

All three work for separate finance companies as executives and were deployed at a two-wheeler showroom that sells vehicles of various brands.

“We have arrested and taken custody of these people. Right now, there is one complainant, but we have recovered five vehicles. More people may have been duped. We will investigate the case further,” said Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The five recovered vehicles are collectively worth ₹3,40,000, according to the police.

The three were remanded to police custody of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch’s anti-dacoity cell till April 5 by a court in Vadgaon Maval.

“They took a person’s document under the guise of getting him a loan and processed the loan in their name while telling them that their loan was not approved. They would make a minimal down payment using their own money and get the vehicle on-road with the loan money unbeknownst to the victim. This cycle continued and multiple people must have ended up with loans they do not even know they have,” said police sub-inspector Mangesh Bhange of Bhosari police station

A case is registered at Bhosari police station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.