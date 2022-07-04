3, including infant, killed in a road accident near Lavale Phata

Three people, including a six-month-old infant were killed in a road accident on Sunday, when a truck hit them and further rammed into other vehicles near Lavale Phata.

According to officials, the brakes of the truck carrying floor tiles failed. Due to the steep slope, the driver could not stop the vehicle and hit three two-wheeled and two four-wheelers. Two people were also severely injured. The truck driver has been arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased have been identified as Rashmi Pavan Patel (25) resident of Pirangut, Rihansh Pavan Patel (6 months) and Tanaji V Dhamale (35) residents of Nande. Injured bank manager Pavan Patel was riding on his motorcycle along with his wife Rashmi and 6-months-old son when speeding truck rammed into them.

As per the information shared by the Paud police officials, the heavy vehicle truck, carrying floor tiles was going towards Pirangut suffered a breakdown near Lavale Phata at around 6:00 pm. First it hit to Patel’s motorcycle. The hit was intense, and two persons died on the spot. Then the truck hit Dhamale’s motorcycle and two other four-wheelers said assistant police inspector (API) Ramesh Gaikwad of Paud police station.

The truck driver and his aide were trying to fled from the spot but were arrested by the police. Local residents and police officials rushed to the spot. Two injuried were immediately admitted to the Sahyadri Hospital, Kothrud. The mortal remains of the three persons were taken to the Hospital. The police took statements from the people who were travelling in the cars which the truck hit. All vehicles were towed from the spot and traffic was cleared, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}