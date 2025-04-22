Menu Explore
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
3 killed, 12 hurt as truck hits multiple vehicles on highway

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2025 08:46 AM IST

एक ट्रक के पुराने पुणे-मुंबई हाईवे पर पांच वाहनों में टकराने से तीन लोगों, जिसमें 10 वर्षीय बच्ची शामिल है, की मौत हुई और 12 घायल हुए।

Three persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and 12 others injured after a truck crashed into five vehicles on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near the Amrutanjan Bridge, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 11pm at Battery Hill near Bor Ghat on Sunday.

The truck heading from Pune to Mumbai apparently suffered a brake failure while descending a slope. It then hit five vehicles — an Innova, an Ertiga, a rickshaw, a Tata Punch, and a highway patrol vehicle, a Lonavla police official said.

“Nilesh Lagad and his 10-year-old daughter Shravya Lagad, who were returning to Pune from Alibag in a car, died on the spot. Another person also lost his life in the accident,” Lonavla police station’s senior inspector Suhas Jagtap said.

Twelve other persons were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where they were currently undergoing treatment, he added.

Tuesday, April 22, 2025
