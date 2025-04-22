3 killed, 12 hurt as truck hits multiple vehicles on highway

Three persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and 12 others injured after a truck crashed into five vehicles on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near the Amrutanjan Bridge, police said on Monday. The incident took place at around 11pm at Battery Hill near Bor Ghat on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The truck heading from Pune to Mumbai apparently suffered a brake failure while descending a slope. It then hit five vehicles — an Innova, an Ertiga, a rickshaw, a Tata Punch, and a highway patrol vehicle, a Lonavla police official said.

“Nilesh Lagad and his 10-year-old daughter Shravya Lagad, who were returning to Pune from Alibag in a car, died on the spot. Another person also lost his life in the accident,” Lonavla police station’s senior inspector Suhas Jagtap said.

Twelve other persons were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where they were currently undergoing treatment, he added.