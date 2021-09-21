3 SPPU exams on same day see Pune students demanding change

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) MBA exams, the University Grants Commission (UGC) SET and state public health sector department recruitment exams are all on the same day, September 26.

Hundreds of students appearing for two of the three, or in some cases, all three exams have demanded a change of date.

“The SET examination to be conducted by UGC is scheduled on September 26 and for that 9.8 million students have registered in 15 different cities at 239 centres in the state. The state public health department recruitment for section C and D is also scheduled on the same day and the SPPU’s MBA examination is on the same day and at the same time. This is a crisis situation for many students who are gonig to appear for two or even three of these exams. And they cannot appear for either one exam if the day is same,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of Students Helping Hand organisation.

“There are lakhs of students who are going to appear for these three diffferent examinations on the same day. Already due to Covid pandemic students are frustrated and overburdened by the online examinations. So our demand is to make necessary changes in the examination dates,” he added.

Another student Pralhad Mhatre said, “I have applied for both UGC SET exams as well as the state public health recruitment exams, and both exams are on the same day. And both the exams are important for me, so if the dates are changed it will be relief for me and many other students.”

Senior SPPU officials from the examination department on condition of anonymity, said, “The examination dates are already fixed and that cannot be changed, but still we have taken up this issue with the higher officials. If possible we will change the exam timings to avoid a clash or give some buffer time.”