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3 workers die in suspected gas leak while cleaning drainage tank in Pune’s district’s Purandar taluka

Three workers died from toxic gas inhalation while cleaning a drainage tank at a mushroom processing unit in Purandar, Maharashtra.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:42 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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Three workers lost their lives after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a drainage tank at a mushroom processing unit in Belesar village of Purandar taluka on Saturday.

One worker entered the drainage tank to clean it but did not return. (HT)

The deceased have been identified as Pintu Rajesh Prasa, 23, a resident of Khoraram in Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh; Vyas Oham Kumar, 22, from Navtam in Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh; and Gautam Ramsuran Kushwah, 36, from Mednapur, Devrai district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Jejuri police, the incident occurred around 4:30 pm at Wada Agro Mushroom Company. One worker entered the drainage tank to clean it but did not return. Sensing something was wrong, a second worker climbed down to check on him, followed by a third. However, all three failed to come out.

Alarmed, nearby workers and locals rushed to the spot and used a JCB machine to break open the concrete slab covering the drainage tank. The three workers were pulled out and immediately taken to the Jejuri Rural Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 workers die in suspected gas leak while cleaning drainage tank in Pune’s district’s Purandar taluka
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 workers die in suspected gas leak while cleaning drainage tank in Pune’s district’s Purandar taluka
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