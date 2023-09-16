30 % work at Hadapsar railway station complete

The work at Hadapsar railway station, which is being developed as a satellite terminal, is underway in full swing and 30 % work is completed. The cost of this project is ₹135 crore, said officials on Friday. The platform extension works at the Pune railway station is also underway.

(HT PHOTO)

The scope of work includes - extension of Up and Down platforms for 600 metres, the existing UP Goods line to be converted into UP&DN common passenger coaching line, provision of one additional goods line on UP side, construction of new station building, provisions of circulating area, parking and water supply tank arrangements.

Whereas the works that have been completed at the station are the extension of Platform no. 1, 2 and 3 up to 24 coach length, passenger amenities of ₹11.69 crore under progress with proposed facilities such as general waiting hall, executive lounge, booking office 5 counters, 800-metre long cover shed over platforms, watering arrangements, public announcement system, 3 retiring rooms for passengers, luggage office & Clock room & Parcel office, electric substation building, circulating area, parking, road widening, dismantling of existing quarters and old station building,

“Hadapsar station is being developed under the Amrit Bharat station scheme by the Gati-shakti unit of Pune division. All modern facilities like lifts, escalators, 12m wide Foot over Bridge and roof plaza, waiting rooms, Retiring rooms, etc. are being developed to give airport-like experience for passengers at railway station,” said Ramdas Bhise, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer of Pune railway division.

Meanwhile, the extension of Pune platform no. 2, 3 and 6 for 24 coach is underway and its estimated cost is around ₹51.85 crore. The scope of work includes - the extension of platform no. 2,3,6 for 24 coach LHB & 26 coach ICF length, 6 double diamond switches of track removal and construction of 2 full-length goods train holding lines between platforms no. 1 and 2.

