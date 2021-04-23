300 oxygen beds lying vacant, due to lack of O2

The term “oxygen bed” has come to represent a misnomer in the city, as the supply of oxygen has continued to remain choked.

“Oxygen beds” were meant to imply bed spaces that had oxygen lines as part of its immediate set-up for the occupant.

With no oxygen, it is a bed, of which there is another worry that space may be running out.

Three hundred such beds are ready in the city, but, no access to oxygen.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with several organisations over the past one month, has ensured that the number of beds has increased. However, oxygen supply to these beds is now another matter.

With most Covid-19 patients home isolating, those that do need a hospital or Covid care centre bed, are generally in need of oxygen as well.

The city’s Ganesh Kala auditorium was converted into a Covid care centre and claimed to have “100 oxygen beds”.

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “The hospital at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch is ready. Even doctors and other staff are ready, but we are not able to start operations because of a lack of oxygen supply.”

Bagul added, “This facility is for poor people. We are trying to source oxygen from private suppliers.”

PMC’s opposition leaders, Deepali Dhumal and Shiv Sena’s Prithviraj Sutar, on Friday, met divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and demanded oxygen for the new infrastructure.

Rao made no promises on oxygen supply for new facilities.