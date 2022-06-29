30K register for Pune varsity senate elections

PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.

There are three types of senate members in SPPU: first, the office-bearers of the SPPU including major posts such as vice-chancellor, deans of various streams and registrar; second, the elected members; and third, members nominated by various government agencies.

Professor Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar, said, “For the senate election process, around 30,000 people have registered so far and the last date for registration is July 3. Once the voters’ registration is completed, the voters’ lists will be made and then the contestants who have nominated themselves for the election will begin campaigning. After which, the election schedule will be declared by the university. So our appeal to all the students and those who have graduated from the SPPU is to register for the senate election. While the entire process of senate elections right from conducting the election to declaring its results will be carried out till November 30.”

For registration as a voter for these SPPU senate elections, people who have graduated from the SPPU in the past can register themselves on the official website of the university. For registration, one has to upload his/her university graduate certificate, Aadhaar card, signature scan copy and photograph in google form format.