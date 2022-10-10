30-min night traffic block at Chandni Chowk to complete work: NHAI

From October 11, traffic on the Chandni Chowk stretch will be banned for 30 minutes from 12.30 am for 8-10 days. The Pune district administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have taken the decision to clear the area of rock debris following demolition of old bridge on October 2.

“After the old bridge was demolished last week, the work of blasting rocks at Chandani Chowk began and we also covered a few blocks on the bypass highway. As the ongoing work disrupts traffic flow, we have decided to implement the 30-min block to expedite the work,” said Sanjay Kadam, project director, NHAI.

After over a month of pre-demolition work, NHAI through private agency ‘Edifice Engineering’ demolished the old bridge at Chandni Chowk using “control blasting” method at 1 am on October 2. However, the work of blasting side rocks and clearing the area of debris continues.

Meanwhile, residents using the stretch have complained of inconvenience since the demolition work began.

Manoj Padhye, a resident of Chandani Chowk area, said, “We are fed up with the noise pollution of rock blasts and traffic jams near the bypass highway. The delay in work will add to the inconvenience that we have been facing daily.”

