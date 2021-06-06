30-year-old kills man over suspicion of affair with wife in Talegaon Dhamdhere

A man was remanded to custody of Pune rural police on Sunday for killing another man over suspicion of having an affair with his wife in Talegaon Dhamdhere village of Haveli.

The deceased man was identified as Navnath Sampat Chaudhary while the arrested man was identified as Harish Sudhakar Kale (30), both residents of the same village. Chaudhary was produced in the Ghodnadi court and remanded to police custody until June 10.

The body was found around 1:45pm on Saturday by the residents of Talegaon Dhamdhere village near a government godown located along the road connecting the village with Nhavra road.

“He had learned that the man was involved with his wife and suspected them to be having an affair. Now that is what he has told us. We are investigating and recording statements to verify his claims,” said senior police inspector Hemant Shedge of Shikrapur police station.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Pandurang Vishwanath Narke (46) police patil of the village in Shirur where the body was found. The body was found with severe head injuries caused by a stone, and it was sent for post-mortem at the nearest government hospital, according to the police.

“It was difficult to find his identity in the first place. Once we found his family, we learned that he was habitual of disappearing from his house for two to three months without notice,” said PI Shedge.

The police have learned that the deceased man was married and had an affair. However, they are verifying if the affair was with the accused man’s wife.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Shikrapur police station.