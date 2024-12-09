30-year-old man injured in Pune due to nylon manja

A 30-year-old man, Rushikesh Waghmode suffered serious injuries and got four stitches on his right hand after a nylon manja cut him on the neck while he was riding his bike in the Market Yard area. The incident occurred on December 8. The manja threat is a serious concern, and often there are cases where people are injured and in extreme cases died duo to manja injury. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place at around 3:30 pm when Waghmode was returning home from the office.

Waghmode said, “I was travelling back home from Market Yard area and when my bike reached the middle of the overbridge, I felt a thread entangled on my neck. I tried to remove it while I was driving, but my finger got a sharp cut. I immediately jumped down from the bike. Seeing this some passerby travelling on the road stopped and helped me remove the manja.”

“The manja thread looked like attached with a kite stuck on the flyover wall. After some time I drove my bike to some distance but seeing the bleeding from my hand, I stopped there and called my friends, who later brought me to the nearby hospital. I got four stitches on the finger. Thankfully the cut was not deep on my neck,” said Waghmode.

No formal complaint was registered about the incident.

“The manja threat is a serious concern, we often get to know about cases where people are injured and in extreme cases died duo to manja injury. In such a case, one can register a complaint with the police as they have authority to take action against such unauthorised manja,” said a senior official from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on the condition of anonymity.