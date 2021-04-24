31 hospitals in Pune district fail to procure allotted Remdesivir vials

PUNE Amid a shortage of Remdesivir, the Pune district Food and District Administration (FDA) has issued a letter to 31 hospitals in the district for not collecting their quota of the anti-viral drug (315 injections) as decided by the administration.

These 31 hospitals include two from Junnar and other smaller hospitals from the municipal corporations and distant rural areas.

In a letter issued by FDA and signed by assistant commissioner SV Pratappawar, all these hospitals are told to provide a written reply as to why they have not collected the allocated stock of Remdesivir.

The letter also states that if these hospitals do not collect their stock then they should be redistributed to the nearest hospital as per requirement.

Since April 16, the district collector has issued an order stating that henceforth all hospitals would directly get allocated stock of Remdesivir and no over the counter sale would be allowed. The stock would be allocated as per the functional beds in the hospitals.

Officials of Sable Hospital located in Bhosari said they did not receive any such message about collecting the drug.

Sandeep Pisal, administrator at the hospital, said, “We have a system through which we get daily messages regarding oxygen availability, Remdesivir and bed availability. We got one stock on April 19 and then another one is coming on Sunday.” The hospital had 16 injections allocated on April 20.

Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO), has asked all the concerned officers to seek a written reply from all these hospitals. He said, “I have passed the list of such hospitals to the officers and asked them to look into the issue. These hospitals have not procured their Remdesivir vials to date.”

“I have asked them to check whether these hospitals are functioning or not. If those are working then they should be directed to collect the stock from the concerned distributor/stockist,” he said.

