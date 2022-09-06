313 applications get double Covid compensation in Pune district

A total of 313 Covid compensation applications have received double compensation from Pune district. These duplications are due to the double funds deposited by bank, said officials on Monday.

Across Maharashtra, 2,053 such duplicate claims are under the scanner out of which Pune district has only 313.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vitthal Banote, disaster management officer said that 32,556 applications have been received from across the state.

“The district disaster management committee has scrutinised these applications and so far 26,277 applications of the 32,556 applications have been accepted. Out of these accepted applications, 13,701 are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 5,914 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). And 6,662 from Pune rural,” said Bahote.

He added that out of these only 313 applications have received double compensation.“These double compensation have been due to banks depositing double amounts. We are yet to get any refunds, but the process has already started for Pune district,” said Banote.

The state government has declared an ex-gratia of ₹50,000 for anyone who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the state health department, on Monday, three more patients succumbed to Covid-19 in Maharashtra taking the tally to 148,267 virus deaths in the state.