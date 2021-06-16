32-year-old arrested for sexual assault of minor

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Pune police on Tuesday for sexual assault of a 15-year-old under the guise of buying him a meal in a garden near Swargate area of Pune on Tuesday morning.

The arrested man was identified as Ravindra alias Balli Kamble (32), a resident of Dias plot area of Gultekdi in Pune.

A complaint on the matter was lodged by a 15-year-old boy. He has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for a medical test while the accused is being produced in court.

The boy told the police that the man offered to buy him a meal around 9am and took him to a tin shed near the Poonawalla garden at Seven Loves Chowk.

The boy told the police that he tried to resist the sexual advances when the man tried to strangle him to death. The 32-year-old threatened to bury the boy in the nearby graveyard if he resisted the attack, according to the complaint.

“A third man saw him near the garden after the accused had left and brought him to the police,” said assistant police inspector DS Jamdade of Swargate police station who is investigating the case. The boy was found at least three hours after he said he was picked up by Kamble.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 307 (attempted murder), 377 (unnatural offences) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Swargate police station.