Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 32-year-old arrested for sexual assault of minor
pune news

32-year-old arrested for sexual assault of minor

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Pune police on Tuesday for sexual assault of a 15-year-old under the guise of buying him a meal in a garden near Swargate area of Pune on Tuesday morning
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 08:34 PM IST
HT Image

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Pune police on Tuesday for sexual assault of a 15-year-old under the guise of buying him a meal in a garden near Swargate area of Pune on Tuesday morning.

The arrested man was identified as Ravindra alias Balli Kamble (32), a resident of Dias plot area of Gultekdi in Pune.

A complaint on the matter was lodged by a 15-year-old boy. He has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for a medical test while the accused is being produced in court.

The boy told the police that the man offered to buy him a meal around 9am and took him to a tin shed near the Poonawalla garden at Seven Loves Chowk.

The boy told the police that he tried to resist the sexual advances when the man tried to strangle him to death. The 32-year-old threatened to bury the boy in the nearby graveyard if he resisted the attack, according to the complaint.

“A third man saw him near the garden after the accused had left and brought him to the police,” said assistant police inspector DS Jamdade of Swargate police station who is investigating the case. The boy was found at least three hours after he said he was picked up by Kamble.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 307 (attempted murder), 377 (unnatural offences) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Swargate police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP