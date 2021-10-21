Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
338 fresh Covid cases, 12 deaths in Pune district

A health worker gives a Covid vaccine jab to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Pune. State authorities reported a total of 12 Covid deaths and 338 fresh cases in Pune district in 24 hours. (HT)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
By Namrata Devikar

PUNE State authorities reported a total of 12 deaths in Pune district on Wednesday. A total of 338 fresh Covid positive cases werereported in 24 hours. Five deaths were reported from Pune rural and no deaths were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours. As per state officials, seven deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 520,019 Covid cases and 9,197 deaths as of Thursday. PCMC has reported 268,105 cases so far and a total of 3,501 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural reported 364,087total cases so far and 6,868 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,152,211Covid cases. Of this, 1,125,525 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 19,915 deaths in the district. At present, there are 6,771 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 2,968 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking the total to 6,430,394 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.46%.

Across Maharashtra, 1,573 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 39 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently 201,162 people are in home quarantine and 1,007 people are in institutional quarantine.

