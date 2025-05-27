34% drop in Pune’s ability to absorb carbon because of rapid urban growth: Study

A study published in Sustainable Futures in the last week reveals that Pune city has seen a 34 per cent decline in its carbon sequestration capacity over the past decade, between 2013 and 2024. The research attributes this significant loss to the city’s rapid urbanisation, raising concerns about the long-term environmental impact of unchecked development. The study underscores the importance of preserving Pune’s native landscapes, hills, rivers, and wetlands which have traditionally served as natural buffers against carbon emissions, heat, and flooding. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The study, titled “Losing the Carbon Game? Changing Face of a Tropical Smart Metro City and its Repercussions on Carbon Sequestration, Heat and Flood Mitigation Capacity,” was conducted by Prof Pankaj Koparde of MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU), in collaboration with Prof Pratiksha Chalke of Sustaina Greens LLP, private institute.

Between 2013 and 2022, Pune’s built-up areas expanded by 12 per cent, leading to a substantial loss of green cover. The urban growth has not only reduced the city’s carbon absorption ability but also weakened its flood mitigation potential by 13 per cent. The decline is largely attributed to the disruption of natural drainage systems and unregulated construction along riversides and floodplains. This, combined with continued landscape alterations, is likely to increase the city’s vulnerability to floods, a growing concern given Pune’s increasingly erratic monsoon patterns, says the study.

The study underscores the importance of preserving Pune’s native landscapes, hills, rivers, and wetlands which have traditionally served as natural buffers against carbon emissions, heat, and flooding.

Koparde said, “The results underline the irreplaceable role of native geological and ecological features such as urban hills and wetlands in maintaining urban environmental health. As tropical metro cities like Pune expand, sustainable development can only be achieved by leveraging these native assets rather than undermining them.”

“We strongly advocate for urgent policy interventions including the protection and restoration of urban hills, wetlands, and riverside green buffers. Tools like ecosystem service valuation models and integrated urban planning frameworks must be adopted to ensure that future growth is ecologically balanced and informed by data,” said Koparde. Commenting on the research, Prof Ravi Chitnis, vice-chancellor, MIT-World Peace University, said, “The findings on city’s shrinking carbon absorption capacity are not just alarming—they are a wake-up call for all rapidly urbanizing cities in India. As educators and thought leaders, we believe that science must guide policy, and sustainability must be central to all development. It is imperative that urban planning prioritizes ecological preservation alongside progress.”

The research arrives at a critical moment, as cities across India and the Global South face mounting challenges related to climate change and urban expansion. Experts call for immediate steps and planning in balanced development with environmental sustainability.