34 individuals booked for spreading rumours on social media

In a proactive move against misinformation and rumour-mongering, Pune police have taken stringent action by booking over 34 individuals across two separate FIRs. Considering the gravity of the situation, police deployed heavy bandobast at Kasba Peth. (HT PHOTO)

According to authorities, the accused were involved in spreading rumours about an action taken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sheikh Sallah Dargah. On Saturday the trustees of Dargah located at Kasba Peth decided to demolish the alleged unauthorised construction on their own.

The Dargah trustees issued a statement on Saturday announcing that the trust has offered to raze the additional construction without affecting the original structure. As a large mob gathered in the vicinity of Dargah, members of some right-wing organisations also planned to reach the spot, although the police intervention averted any untoward incident.

Considering the gravity of the situation, police deployed heavy bandobast at Kasba Peth. Police said taking benefit of the situation, some individuals were involved in spreading rumours about action on Dargah on various social media platforms.

According to police those likely to disturb social harmony and attempt to disrupt public peace were identified and booked.

In the second FIR, Kondhwa police booked 13 suspected individuals as per the complaint filed by a police constable Subash Jarande on Saturday. Santosh Sonawane, senior police inspector at Kondhwa police station said, “During the probe, it was found that some individuals were deliberately involved in spreading rumours related to Sheikh Sallah Dargah. We have initially identified them and registered a case against them under relevant sections.”

The rumours, which circulated on Saturday, sparked concerns and potential unrest among the public. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the Police swiftly intervened to address the misinformation epidemic plaguing social media channels.

According to official sources, the individuals involved have been booked under relevant sections of the law pertaining to the dissemination of false information and incitement to unrest. The Pune police have reiterated the importance of responsible social media usage, especially in sensitive matters that could disrupt communal harmony and public order.

The 14th-century shrine, which came to be known as Dhakta Shaikh Salla Dargah, along with Thorla Shaikh Salla Dargah, has been among the popular religious places in Pune over the centuries. On February 22, PMC served a notice to the Dargah Trust about the alleged encroachment and asked the trustees to remove it.

Late on Friday, as Mahashivratri was celebrated across the city, heavy police deployment was seen at the Dargah premises as a mob assembled with rumours of possible anti-encroachment action. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar later clarified that no such action was planned on Friday.

“Rumours were deliberately spread that some action against alleged encroachment would be taken, but no such step was planned. We informed the people accordingly and they dispersed. The situation is also under control,” Kumar said on Friday night.

The cases have been registered at Faraskhana and Kondhwa police station under IPC sections 143,145,149, 505, and 66 of and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is underway.