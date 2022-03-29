35 years later, work on Balbharati-Paud link road likely to begin by Diwali

PUNE The Balbharati-Paud link road, proposed 35 years ago by the civic body, is likely to see light of the day as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated work on the project.

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole along with PMC officials conducted a site visit of the road alignment on Tuesday. After almost three decades, the work on this road stretch will begin. The PMC has also made provision for it in its 2022-2023 budget.

Shirole said, “Some officials from the civic body and I conducted the site visit of Balbharti-Paud road. The work is likely to begin during Diwali (October). The road will help reduce chaos and traffic congestion on Law college road. I have also done a detailed review of the development project report of this stretch.”

The Balbharati-Paud link road was proposed 35 years ago by the civic body. The 2.1-kilometre road will be built between Kelewadi junctions on Paud road till Balbharati office on Senapati Bapat road.

Commuters travelling from Senapati Bapat road towards Paud road have to pass through Law college road, which often witnesses traffic chaos during peak hours.

The road project, first proposed in 1987, met with opposition from environmental activists who expressed a threat to the hills.

Maj Gen Jatar (redt), of Nagrik Chetna Manch, had previously filed the public interest litigation (PIL), which the high court, later dismissed. While disposing of our public interest litigation, the high court asked PMC to conduct an environmental impact and a traffic-related study. The PMC formed a committee for the same in 2019.

However, in October 2021, the members of the expert committee constituted by the PMC alleged that the civic body had violated directives of the high court by deciding to go ahead with the project.

“The state government had approved the development plan of the link road. As per the new development plan, the 2.1 km link road will have a width of 100 feet, and will pass in front of Balbharati and through the premises of Indian Law Society’s Law College,” said a PMC official requesting anonymity.

While the earlier budget for the road, which will require flattening of the hill, was ₹24 crore in 2002, the PMC officials said, the cost needs to be revised now heavily.