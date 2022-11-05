36th Pune International Marathon to be held on December 4

The 36th Pune International Marathon will be held on December 4. The event will start midnight and will conclude on December 4 (9 am).

To avoid traffic chaos, the Pune international organising committee has decided to stick to night timing, similar to the 35th edition which took place in February 2022.

“The night timing helps us to conduct a smooth race and we can avoid traffic chaos. We tried it for the first time in the 35th edition in February and we realised that it suits more than morning hours,” said Abhay Chhajed, President of Pune International Marathon Trust (PIMT).

After midnight (on December 4 at 00:01 hrs) the men’s and women’s 42.195 km full marathon will commence from Sanas Ground and will run through Sarasbaug - Sinhgad Road - Nanded City - Bypassing Inner Circle in Nanded City and return via Sinhagad Road – Sarasbaug - Sanas Ground. This is the first lap and the full marathon ends at Sanas Ground by going the same route again.

On December 4, at 12.30 am (00.30 hrs) the men’s and women’s half marathon will commence from Sanas Ground, will take the same route as above, bypass the inner circle of Nanded City - will return via Sinhagad Road and will end at Sanas Ground.

On the same day at 6 am, the 10 km competition for men and women will be held from Sanas Ground - Sarasbaug - Sinhagad Road - Brahma Garden and return via the same route concluding at Sanas Ground.

At 6.30 am, 5 km competition for men and women will begin from Sanas Ground – Sarasbaug – Sinhagad Road – Ganesh Mala and return via the same route concluding at Sanas Ground.

At 6.45 am the wheelchair competition and at 7 am family run for men and women will be the last race held from Sanas Ground – Sarasbaug – Sinhagad Road – Dandekar Bridge returning via the same route and will conclude at Sanas Ground.

“In the 35th edition we could not see the participation of international runners as they could not get visa clearance due to Covid-19 pandemic, but this time around 50 international runners are likely to participate in the marathon. This time we are making LED sign boards so it will have a better view during the night,” said Rohan More, director of Pune International Marathon.

“In the marathon, the participants who get maximum points as per the criteria and it will help them to qualify for next year’s Wanda World Championships Marathon in Chicago, USA,” added More.