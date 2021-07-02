37 warkaris test positive in Alandi

Pune: Ahead of the “palkhi prosthan” ceremony of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj in Alandi, 37 warkaris were tested positive for Covid on Friday. The warkaris were isolated and measures were taken to do RT-PCR test of the warkaris which came in their contact.

Earlier, the state government had given permission to 100 warkaris to remain present for the ceremony. However, after the request of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj temple committee, permission was given to 430 warkaris.

Since the last two days, temple management committee was conducting RT-PCR test of all warkaris who have started visiting pilgrimage town of Dehu since June 30.

Every year in Alandi, 430 registered dindhis gather for the pilgrimage walk of Pandharpur. Only one representative from each dindhi was allowed this year due to Covid restrictions.

“Once their reports were received, all of them were quarantined. All the warkaris did not showed any symptoms of flu or cough during the RT-PCR test. We immediately did the contact tracing of persons who came in their contact. Few reports are yet to come,” said health official from Alandi Municipal Council on request of anonymity.

All the warkaris were given lodging facilities in Mumbai Maratha Frutiwala Dharamshala.

“All the 37 who tested positive have been sent for isolation and further medication is on. Those warkaris who came in their contact were only given entry on the temple premises after their RT-PCR test came negative,” said Vikas Dhage Patil, trustee, Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Temple, Alandi.

Yogesh Desai, member of the temple trust, said, “Warkaris are following the Covid norms and listening to all the instructions given by us.”