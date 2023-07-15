Cab driver robbed of 1,500 at JM Road

Pune: A 37-year-old cab driver was waylaid by three unknown persons near a mobile showroom at Jungli Maharaj (JM) Road at 5:30 am on Monday. The trio threatened the driver with weapons, robbed him of ₹1,500 kept in his pocket after beating him. The accused on bike intercepted Sawant’s car and asked him to step out before accusing him of hitting their bike and demanded compensation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint filed by Kapil Sawant, 37, of Kalewadi in Pimpri- Chinchwad, the incident took place when he on his way to drop a passenger, picked from Yerawada, to Pashan.

The accused on bike intercepted Sawant’s car and asked him to step out before accusing him of hitting their bike and demanded compensation. When the complainant refused to do so, the accused physically assaulted him. The trio overpowered the complainant and forcefully took away ₹1,500 from his pocket and fled.

Sawant was under shock and approached the Shivajinagar police station to file a complaint only on Thursday.

A case has been registered under Sections 392, 506, 504, 34 of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act.