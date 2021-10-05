37-year-old dies in accident on Katraj-Dehu road bypass

PUNE In a tragic accident on Monday, a 37-year-old died in an accident near the D-Mart in Ambegaon Budruk, on the Katraj-Dehu road bypass highway. Primary information from the police reveals that the victim, Ashok Kashinath Mirgude, fell from his bike and was run over by an unidentified vehicle.

The deceased is a resident of Katraj. The incident happened at 3.45pm on the bypass highway in front of the D-Mart mall. For the next half-an-hour traffic was disturbed, as the victim was lying on the highway until traffic police and policemen from the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station came to the spot.

“There is no exact information about how the accident happened. There are multiple reports from nearby people and so only after an investigation we will know the exact reason. Primarily, it is noticed that an unknown vehicle went over his head and he died on the spot. We have identified the victim, and informed his family,” said Ashish Kavathekar, sub-inspector, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

The spot where the accident happened is where the bypass road gets narrow and on one side there is a slope going towards the service road. Also there are broken barricades that confuse two-wheeler riders. “I travel by this bypass highway and I feel afraid going through this specific patch, as the road is very narrow and heavy vehicles come in full speed,” said Santosh Zhende a resident of the area.

Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad road-Warje residents association, said, “This is the major bypass highway road which connects several areas of the Pune city and there is heavy traffic on it. Office goers use this bypass highway, but at some points it has become so dangerous that accidents are bound to happen. There is a need for immediate repairing and also to install some safety equipment.”