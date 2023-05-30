386 NDA cadets awarded JNU degrees

SLUG: NDA convocation:

(From feft) CadentJaskarn Singh receives an award from Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM, Indore. Also seen is Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar during the convocation ceremony at NDA in Pune on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Pune: The 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) Convocation Ceremony was held on Monday at the Habibullah Hall, with 386 cadets receiving degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), including 81 cadets in Science, 90 in Computer Science, and 59 cadets in Arts.

During the programme, 19 cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees.

Furthermore, the B Tech stream, which included 137 Navy and Air Force cadets, received a ‘three years course completion’ certificate, as these Naval and Air Force cadets will be conferred with degrees after completing one year of training at their respective pre-commissioning training academics, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively.

Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, AVSM, NM, Commandant, NDA, welcomed the chief guest, Prof (Dr) Himanshu Rai, director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore.

During the ceremony, the Spring Term - 2023 academic report was presented. In his convocation address, prof Rai congratulated the passing out course cadets on successfully completing their gruelling training at one of the world’s best training schools.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the parents who encouraged their children to join the Indian Armed Services’ famed ‘Tri Services’ training institute; one of the world’s most combat-oriented armed services.

Cadet J Singh of Echo Squadron won first place in the Science Stream with a FGPA of 8.07, receiving the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the COAS rolling Trophy from General K Sundarji, (Retd).

Cadet A Kumar of Oscar Squadron won top place in the Computer Science Stream with an FGPA of 8.23, receiving the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Admiral’s Rolling Trophy from Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sureesh Mehta.

Cadet Saurav of Delta Squadron won first place in the Social Science Stream with a FGPA of 7.39 and was bestowed with the Commandant’s Silver Medal as well as the CAS Trophy by Air Chief Marshal NC Suri, (Retd).