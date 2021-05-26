38-year-old Hadapsar resident arrested from Goa hotel for cheating

The cyber sleuths of Pune police have arrested a Hadapsar-based person identified as Rajkumar Wani (38), originally a resident of Ahmednagar from a plush Goa hotel on charges of cheating a Vishrantwadi-based resident to the tune of ₹7.25 lakh.

According to the police, the accused promised the victim that he would pay handsome commission on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds which he would transfer in his company account on the condition that he would share 50 per cent of that amount.

The victim identified as Anil Mhaske (47) agreed to the deal and asked his friend who had a company account to deposit the money with Wani.

The accused then prepared a bogus Demand Draft (DD) of ₹7 crore and showed it to him and said that he will deposit the same in the account for credit but did not do as promised. In the meantime, Mhaske had credited the amount in his account and thereafter Wani became evasive and avoided the victim, police said. Mhaske sensed something fishy and lodged a complaint with the cyber cell.

Police inspector Dagadu Hake said that Wani showed as if he was a very big person and promised him the money through giving CSR funds.

“The victim fell prey to his machinations and informed his friend about the account in which the money will come. Accordingly, they transferred ₹7.25 lakh to the accused. In the meantime, they got alerted due to his behaviour and a complaint was lodged. We are in search of two persons who were in the know of the entire thing and we are closing on the accused who had prepared a bogus DD to assist the accused in the crime. It seems that there are many other angles in the crime, and they will be unraveled soon. The accused has been remanded to seven days police custody,” he said.