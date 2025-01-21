Menu Explore
3-day traffic block on Pune-Mumbai Expressway for girder Installation

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 21, 2025 08:00 AM IST

A traffic block will be imposed on January 22, 23, and 24, from 12 pm to 3 pm each day, with the traffic being diverted to alternate routes

Girder installation work for a new bridge at km 58/500 (Dongargaon/Kusgaon) on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Yashwantrao Chavan Pune Mumbai Expressway is being carried out by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). As a result, a traffic block will be imposed on January 22, 23, and 24, from 12 pm to 3 pm each day, with the traffic being diverted to alternate routes.

Girder installation work for a new bridge at km 58/500 (Dongargaon/Kusgaon) on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Yashwantrao Chavan Pune Mumbai Expressway is being carried out. (HT PHOTO)
As per the information given by MSRDC, during this period, traffic on the Pune-bound lane (Mumbai to Pune) will be diverted from km 54/700 (Valvan) to the Varsoli Toll Naka (National Highway No 48) via Dehu Road. After 3 pm on these three days, traffic from Mumbai to Pune will be restored to the Pune-bound lane of the expressway. Meanwhile, Pune-to-Mumbai traffic will remain unaffected and continue on the expressway.

“Motorists can contact the control room at 9822498224 or the highway police department at 9833498334 for assistance,” stated MSRDC’s public relations officer Tushar Ahire in a statement released on Monday.

