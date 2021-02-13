3-deck track on Wagholi-Shikrapur route to solve traffic woes on Ahmednagar road

To ease traffic on the Ahmednagar road, a 50 km three-deck transport structure will be built from Wagholi to Shikrapur, at a cost of ₹6,000 crore.

The project got a nod from Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways, who was in the city on Saturday to review various development projects.

Gadkari had recently instructed the officials of the public works department of Maharashtra to prepare a design for the same. Vinaykumar Deshpande, secretary to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), public works department, gave a presentation on the project.

Deshpande said, “The three-deck track will be undertaken on the Wagholi to Shikrapur stretch. First will be ground level, the second level would be for short-distance travel and at eight places, vehicles will be able to enter and exit from the highway. The third level would be for vehicles which will travel for long-distance.”

Gadkari instructed the administration to make corrections in the proposed design and hire experts for the same. “While undertaking the project, NHAI will do the ground-level work,” he said.

Earlier, the public works department said that the budget for this 50 km flyover would go up to Rs5,000 crore.

Gadkari also instructed the administration that before finalising the plan, discuss with local elected MLAs and take their suggestions and try to incorporate them.

He said, “In future, this route will go up to Aurangabad.”

Ground breaking ceremony of Palkhi routes to be held in March

Gadkari instructed the NHAI to conduct the groundbreaking ceremony of Palkhi routes in March.

“Work on Chardham and Palkhi routes are close to my heart. I have great faith in Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram. Latest technology will be used on these routes and we will put “Abhang”(devotional poetry sung in praise of God) on the sides of the highway,” he said while adding that citizens should give suggestions to the NHAI.