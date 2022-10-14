3-hr heavy rainfall disrupts normal life in Pune city

After record three-hour rainfall, Deccan and connecting areas in the city witnessed traffic jams on Friday. Many parts of the city reported intense rainfall spells between 3 pm and 6:30 pm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Maharashtra on Friday.

The weather department on Friday said that Shivajinagar reported 74.3 mm rainfall, Pashan 48.4 mm, Lohegaon 0.2 mm, Lavale 25.5 mm, Chinchwad 6.5 mm and Magarpatta 34 mm rainfall.

Massive traffic congestion was seen on FC road, Deccan, Karve Road, SB Road and connecting areas as flooded roads caused long queues.

As per the fire brigade department, waterlogging was reported at Shivajinagar which was later. Five tree felling incidents were reported from Kondhwa Budruk, Dhanori, Erandwane, Ganjpeth and Hadapsar on Friday.

The forecast for Pune suggests that very light rainfall is likely to continue till October 17.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said partly cloudy skies and light rains are likely for Pune city till October 17.

“Light rainfall is likely to continue in Pune for the next few days. Across Maharashtra, Marathwada, central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa are likely to continue thunder and lightning events till October 18. Vidarbha may report thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall till October 18,” said Kashyapi.

With good rainfall, Pune city has reported 25.6 mm excess rainfall in October this year.

As on Friday, southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, most parts of Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

“The withdrawal line of southwest monsoon now passes through Daltonganj, Pendra Road, Chhindwara, Jalgaon and Dahanu. Conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of central India, some more parts of Maharashtra and east India and some parts of northeast India till October 17,” said IMD officials.

The normal date for complete withdrawal of monsoon from Maharashtra is October 15. This season, the withdrawal has been delayed owing to weather systems.