4 flat owners oppose PMC’s flat acquisition to erect multi-level flyover at Chandani chowk

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari instructed the PMC give compensation as instructed by the courts, to sort out the issue at the earliest
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The PMC and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will erect the multi-level flyover at ChandanicChowk. Work has been delayed due to land acquisition (HT FILE PHOTO)

Four flat owners have opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) flat acquisition to erect a multi-level flyover at Chandani chowk.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari instructed the PMC give compensation as instructed by the courts, to sort out the issue at the earliest.

The PMC and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will erect the multi-level flyover at ChandanicChowk. Work has been delayed due to land acquisition.

PMC claimed that almost 99 percent of the land required has been cleared, with even the defence forces handing over land.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Almost all the affected landowners gave the nod to hand over the land and they even accepted the compensation. A few persons are in court challenging it. We are trying to negotiate. If not negotiated, PMC will give compensation as instructed by the court.”

Local BJP corporator from Bavdhan, Dilip Vede Patil said, “PMC needs to acquire a total of 76 flats. PMC accepted giving cash compensation. Almost all the flat owners accepted the compensation package and only four members approached the court. The issue will get sorted out very soon.”

Gadkari recently took a review meeting of the Chandani chowk flyover.

Gadkari said that PMC should speed up the acquisition work and ensure that the work is not halted.

