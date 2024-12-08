4 lakh stolen from hotel’s cash counter in Kalyaninagar

In the wee hours of Tuesday, unidentified persons ran away with ₹4 lakh cash from the cash counter of Banana Leaf Hotel in Kalyaninagar. The theft has raised concerns about security at hotel and restaurant facilities, particularly in high-traffic areas. As per the police complaint filed by the hotel manager, an unknown person entered the hotel premises by forceful entry from the back door during the late night hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 3:40 am at Kalyaninagar.

As per the police complaint filed by the hotel manager, an unknown person entered the hotel premises by forceful entry from the back door during the late night hours. He allegedly stole ₹4 lakh cash by breaking the cash counter by using something like a sharp object.

According to reports, the theft occurred under unclear circumstances, and investigations are currently underway. Police are examining CCTV footage and other leads to identify the suspects involved in the crime.

Authorities are actively pursuing all possible leads as they work to bring the culprits to justice. A case has been filed at Yerwada police station under BNS sections 305, and 334.