4 members of gang held in Pune; 6 cases solved

Police have arrested four members of the notorious ‘Barkya’ gang and solved six criminal cases registered against them at various police stations. Two minors were also detained, said police. Acting on a tip-off, a special police team conducted a raid and successfully apprehended the suspects on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, the gang was involved in multiple offenses, including robbery, extortion, and violent crimes.

The accused have been identified as Pruthviraj alias Sahil Santosh Avhad (19) from Phursungi, Anand Uttareshwar Londhe (34) from Hadapsar, Aryan Kailas Aglawe (18) from Hadapsar, Kuldeep Ganpat Sonawane (19) from Hadapsar.

During the operation, police recovered 129 grams of stolen golden valuables worth ₹10.31 lakh, four motorcycles worth ₹2.40 lakh and other evidence linking them to past crimes.

Wahid Pathan, senior police inspector, said, “With the arrest of these four accused, we have successfully solved six cases. Further investigation is underway to identify other gang members and their network.”

Six cases were reported at Alankar, Chaturshringi, Hadapdar (3 cases) and Lonikand police stations.