Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
400 KV lines face under-voltage risk, leading to half-hour power cuts in rural areas 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 13, 2025 08:44 AM IST

Affected locations included Manchar city, Pimparkhed, Nirgudsar, Kathapur, Loni, and Peth under the Manchar division

A sudden increase in electricity demand caused undervoltage in 400 KV transmission lines in Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday. As the voltage dropped to 375–365 KV, an emergency situation arose, prompting the activation of the load trimming scheme (LTS) to prevent a major power outage. This led to a 256 MW power deficit, forcing a 25 to 30-minute power cut affecting around 2.12 lakh consumers in Manchar, Rajgurunagar, Mulshi, and Rastapeth divisions. 

The Koyna Hydroelectric Project was used to generate additional power, while MSEDCL and MSETCL worked together to balance the power load. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) official said, “To manage the load, power supply to 220 KV substations in Kathapur, Theur, Fursungi, Markal, Sanaswadi, Pimpalgaon, and Kuruli was temporarily cut off. However, the situation was brought under control within 30 minutes through the coordinated efforts of MSEDCL, Maharashtra State Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Power Generation Company Limited. The Koyna Hydroelectric Project was used to generate additional power, while MSEDCL and MSETCL worked together to balance the power load.” 

To compensate for the 256 MW deficits, power cuts were imposed for 25 to 30 minutes across several areas. Affected locations included Manchar city, Pimparkhed, Nirgudsar, Kathapur, Loni, and Peth under the Manchar division; Alandi city, Golegaon, Pimpalgaon, Markal, Dhanore, Solu, Kelgaon, Shel Pimpalgaon, Kalus, Bhosebahul, Vadgaon under Rajgurunagar division; Wagholi, Kesnand, Avhalwadi, Perne, Theur, Vadati, Kunjirwadi, Loni Kalbhor, Sortapwadi, Fursungi, Uruli Devachi under Mulshi division; and Kondhwa, NIBM under Rasta Peth division. 

Thursday, March 13, 2025
