42 arrested for gambling in Bibwewadi, Rs19 lakh seized

The social security cell of the Pune Police raided eight shops in Bibwewadi area for gambling activities and arrested 42 persons on Saturday.

Police conducted a recce of Savidhan chowk and KK market and confirmed that gambling dens were operating under the garb of online lottery.

Senior police inspector Rajesh Puranik, who heads the social security cell, said, “After repeated action, gambling activity completely stopped in Budhwar peth area, but they started operating from Bibwewadi.”

”We have seized 27 motorcycles, 32 mobile phones and other gambling material worth ₹19 lakh from the accused,” said Puranik.

Gambling dens were operating under the garb of online lottery, lotto lottery and online gaming, said police.

A case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Bibwewadi police station against 94 including the arrested persons, shop owners, and workers in the shop.