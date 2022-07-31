42 arrested for gambling in Bibwewadi, Rs19 lakh seized
The social security cell of the Pune Police raided eight shops in Bibwewadi area for gambling activities and arrested 42 persons on Saturday.
Police conducted a recce of Savidhan chowk and KK market and confirmed that gambling dens were operating under the garb of online lottery.
Senior police inspector Rajesh Puranik, who heads the social security cell, said, “After repeated action, gambling activity completely stopped in Budhwar peth area, but they started operating from Bibwewadi.”
”We have seized 27 motorcycles, 32 mobile phones and other gambling material worth ₹19 lakh from the accused,” said Puranik.
Gambling dens were operating under the garb of online lottery, lotto lottery and online gaming, said police.
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Bibwewadi police station against 94 including the arrested persons, shop owners, and workers in the shop.
-
BBMB transmission lines trip after copper earthing stolen from Gurugram gantry
Gurugram: Two sections of 220kV high-tension transmission lines of the Bhakra-Beas Management Board, measuring around 120km each, tripped and remained dysfunctional for four days. A part of the wires got damaged permanently from overheating after thieves allegedly stole 3l1m-long earthing copper wires from a substation gantry on Dwarka expressway in Sector-36, officials said on Saturday. The two affected sections of transmission are Ballabgarh-Charkhi Dadri (120km) and Samaypur-Charkhi Dadri (116km).
-
Saffron scarf, emotional family and own car: Sanjay Raut on way to ED office
Enforcement Directorate officials on Sunday detained Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case in Mumbai after hours of conducting raids on his residence. Raut's family members, including his wife Varsha Raut, can also be seen getting emotional standing by a window of his residence. Raut left his house in his own car. ED sleuths had reached Raut's residence around 7 am. He reached the ED office.
-
Bengaluru man came up with this idea to evade traffic fines, now in police net
A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for changing the number plate of his two-wheeler to evade previous fines of traffic violations. Police have found the man has an outstanding fine amount worth Rs 29,000. According to a report in The Times of India, the 31-year-old man, identified as Mari Gowda, works as an assistant at a doctor's clinic in the city.
-
Have a feedback for Delhi metro? Here's how you can share
Do you have a feedback for the Delhi metro, and want to share it? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be conducting an online survey for feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities. The eighth edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022 will be open from Monday till August 28. The survey would contain detailed feedback from the participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire.
-
Your Space: Residents suffer due to lax approach of PMC
Civic works across the city during the rainy season has left many areas covered with stagnant water. Complete construction work before monsoon The mosquito menace in our area, Pashan is increasing. There are more people who have a fever and viral infections. In the rainy season, stagnant water causes a lot of trouble to residents. We can see that dengue, chikungunya cases are rising across Pune city. With such mismanagement mosquitoes are likely to increase.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics