pune news

4,250 autorickshaw drivers penalised for not wearing uniforms

Drive against autorickshaw drivers is done on daily basis and maximum drivers are penalised for not having the proper uniform of an auto driver. This is followed by not having a driving licence while running the auto, said official
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:46 PM IST
As many as 4,250 autorickshaw drivers have been penalised for not wearing a uniform, while 730 were fined for not carrying a driving licence. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

As many as 4,250 autorickshaw drivers have been penalised for not wearing a uniform, while 730 were fined for not carrying a driving licence. A total of 308 cases were registered against driver without the RTO-issued badge, while 729 cases were filed over missing RTO permits and other documents.

As of September 14, a total of 6,002 autorickshaw drivers have faced action by the Pune traffic police department. Since September 9, special squads are been formed by the traffic police and Pune RTO officials to track and fine errant rickshaw drivers.

“The drive against autorickshaw drivers is done on daily basis and maximum drivers faced action for not having the proper uniform of an auto driver. This is followed by not having a driving licence while running the auto, also many cases have been filed by the RTO officials for not having a valid auto permit and other necessary documents,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Rahul Shrirame.

Action on auto drivers follows the shocking incident on August 31 in which a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by autorickshaw drivers from the Pune railway station.

“We will continue our drive against the auto drivers in the city, and it is our appeal to all the unions to instruct their members to follow all the traffic and RTO rules strictly.” added Shrirame.

