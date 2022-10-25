43 lakh vehicles running on Pune roads, almost equal to its population

PUNE One of the reasons for Pune’s worsening traffic situation is its growing number of vehicles, with the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) registering 43.40 lakh vehicles under 17 different categories till September this year. The number of vehicles is now almost equal to the population of the city which as per the 2011 Census was 35 lakh, with another 10 lakh being added by the merger of 23 villages with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the information shared by the Pune RTO, the vehicle registration process in the Pune region is maintained as per every financial year. In the last decade from 2012 to 2022, there has been a tremendous increase in the number of vehicles, especially four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and taxi cabs. Topping the list of vehicles is motor cycles with 3,223,135 bikes presently running on city roads, followed by 753,222 cars. Interestingly, the Pune RTO registered the highest number of cars (51,066) in the last ten years during the last fiscal (2021-22). Reason being everyone wanted to travel safely with their families in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the number of auto-rickshaws and taxi cabs has also increased in Pune over the years. At present, there are 88,674 autos and 36,946 registered taxi cabs running across the city, providing services to passengers. Whereas the approximate population of Pune has reached 45 lakh - which is almost the same as the number of vehicles running on its roads - leading to massive traffic congestion and several other issues for Punekars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, said, “The graph of vehicle registration has increased over the years, and it has been noticed that along with bikes, the number of four-wheelers has also gone up, especially during the last two years. Currently, we have a total 4,340,676 vehicles registered and running on city roads. Using public transport and giving better facilities to citizens will reduce the use of private vehicles, which in turn might provide some relief in terms of traffic congestion.”

Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad road-Warje Residents’ Association said, “We face traffic jams daily on the bypass highway and even on other major roads in Pune. As there are no good public transport facilities to travel within the city, most of the people choose to travel by car or bike, leading to an increase in the number of vehicles on roads. If everyone chooses to travel by public transport and the government gives better facilities, there will certainly be less traffic issues in future.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}