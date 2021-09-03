43K students register for ITI courses in Pune division

PUNE A total of 2,88,588 students have registered for the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) courses for this academic year across the state, out of which 2,58,569 students have paid the fees to confirm admissions, while 13,553 students have been instructed for corrections in the application forms.

In the Pune division, 43,699 students had registered, while 42,931 students have confirmed their admission.

The highest number of registration was from the Aurangabad division with 56,749 registrations.

The last date for registration for the ITI admissions as told by the state department of technical education (DTE) was August 31 and this year 1,49,296 seats are available.

As per the information given by DTE, the online admission process for the ITI courses started on July 15. As the Class 10 passing percentage was high this year students registering for ITI courses has also increased, said officials.

This year a total of 91 ITI courses are available in the 417 government ITI colleges and 550 private ITI colleges across the state.

Out of the 91 courses for 80 courses the eligibility criteria is to pass Class 10 and for the remaining 11 courses it should be either Class 10 passed or failed.