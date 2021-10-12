Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 4,500 police personnel ensure peaceful bandh in Pune
pune news

4,500 police personnel ensure peaceful bandh in Pune

As many as 4,500 police personnel, including three platoons of SRPF, were on duty in Pune on Monday ensuring that the bandh called given by the state government saw no untoward incident
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:49 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE As many as 4,500 police personnel, including three platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), were on duty on Monday ensuring that the bandh called given by the state government saw no untoward incident.

Peaceful demonstrations were held across the city as workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and Congress turned out in numbers.

Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner (law and order) said, “ We co-ordinated with parties, organisers and associations in advance, so that the event went off peacefully. There was no law and order issue. At a few places demonstrations were held, but it did not disrupt the regular activity of citizens. Everything went off peacefully.”

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “The bandh was peaceful and all the organisers co-operated with the administration. Essential shops were open for the convenience of the citizens.”

According to the Pune traffic police, due to the bandh, there were fewer vehicles on the roads.

