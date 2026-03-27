4.6k passengers opt for NCMC in Pune as MSRTC makes it mandatory

Over 4,698 women, senior citizens, and disabled passengers in Pune division have obtained the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) made the facility mandatory for availing concessional travel from February this year. Women form the largest group with 2,186 cardholders, followed by 1,260 senior citizens and 1,124 “Amrit” senior citizens. (HT FILE)

Women form the largest group with 2,186 cardholders, followed by 1,260 senior citizens and 1,124 “Amrit” senior citizens. In Pune district, while 468 applications have been submitted so far, Swargate (405) and Shivajinagar (408) depots have recorded highest beneficiaries with Bhor and Manchar depots yet to issue cards due to absence of appointed agencies.

MSRTC had taken the decision in mid-February this year to make it mandatory for all concession beneficiaries and scheme-based passengers to use the digital NCMC for availing travel benefits on state transport buses.

The card will enable accurate tracking of concessional travel, eliminate the need for repeated identity verification through documents such as Aadhaar or other IDs, and streamline reimbursement processes.

Arun Siya, MSRTC Pune division controller, said, “We are witnessing a strong response, particularly from women passengers. Our aim is to ensure that all eligible passengers adopt the system, as concessional travel without the card will be gradually discontinued.”

Sunita Jadhav, a regular commuter, said, “Earlier, I had to show my ID proof every time I travelled. With the NCMC card, the process has become much faster and more convenient. It saves time and makes daily travel easier.”

The facility

As per MSRTC, eligible applicants for NCMC include women receiving a 50 per cent fare concession under the Mahila Sanman Yojana, senior citizens aged 65 to 75 years with 50 per cent concession, and citizens above 75 years eligible for free travel under the Amrut Jyestha Nagrik scheme. Students can apply for the card to access concessional or free passes, including girls up to Class 12 under the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar scheme. Additionally, disabled persons, freedom fighters along with one companion, accredited journalists, state awardees, and socially disadvantaged groups receiving concessions are also required to obtain the card to continue availing the benefits.