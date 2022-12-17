470 children given MMR vaccine under special campaign in Pune

Under the special measles vaccination campaign held within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, 470 children have been immunised. The state’s health department reports that in just two days, 3,843 children have received vaccinations. Officials noted that the 11 patients from the Bhavani Peth area have recovered.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer at PMC health department said that on December 15, 144 children were given the vaccination in the city limits.

“On December 16, 324 children were administered the vaccination. The campaign is critical for those who have not received any vaccination against measles or who have only received one dose are being vaccinated. In the city limits, over 725 children have been given vitamin A medication,” Dr Deokar informed.

Speaking about the cases in the PMC limits, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at the PMC health department said that all children have recovered.

“Two minors were hospitalised but have since recovered. To avoid cases, we identified children who are at risk and began a vaccination drive. There are 344 suspected cases of measles in the region, “Dr Wavare stated.

Speaking about the special vaccination, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said that over 14K children have received the first dose of Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) across Maharashtra.

“In Maharashtra, over 14,952 children have received the first dose of the MMR vaccine, and 14,595 children have received both doses. So far, 3,843 children in the state have been vaccinated as part of a separate special vaccination drive that began on December 15. In addition, 33,128 children have received vitamin A tablets so far “Dr Awate stated.

Maharashtra had reported at least 1,055 confirmed cases of measles, with over 16,597 suspected cases as of Saturday. These cases have spread across Maharashtra to 18 districts and municipal corporations. The cases have now been reported in 139 clusters across the state. In addition, the health department has confirmed 20 Measles-related deaths.

