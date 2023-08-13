Tuition teacher held for raping, impregnating minor student in Pune

The Mundhwa police on Sunday arrested a 47-year-old teacher from Ghorpadi area for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl, said police officials. The accused has been remanded to five days in police custody.

The Mundhwa police on Sunday arrested a 47-year-old teacher from Ghorpadi area for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, the incident occurred in April 2023. The accused was associated with a private school and later started giving home tuitions. He would visit the complainant’s residence for classes and took advantage of her being alone at home. He engaged in unwanted physical contact and sexual relations. He also threatened to harm her younger brother if she disclosed anything about the assault.

Senior police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane of Mundhwa police station said, “The incident came to light only after the parents came to know about her pregnancy. They immediately approached the police station and registered a complaint.”

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC, said officials.

