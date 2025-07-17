5 arrested for robbery; gold ornaments worth 25.32L recovered

In a major breakthrough, police on July 9 arrested five suspects involved in the robbery that took place in Shirgaon last week, and recovered 35.5 tolas of gold ornaments valued at ₹25.32 lakh. Seeing that the incident had created panic in the area, police swiftly launched an investigation to nab the gang. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Yashodas Vijay Rathod, 27, from Maval, Ritesh Karan singh Rathod, 27, from Maval, Akash Ravi Mainawat, 29, from Mulshi, Rutik Ravi Mainawat, 21, from Mulshi, and Abhisekh Ranjit Nanawat from Paud.

The incident was first reported on June 30 to Shirgaon police, who registered a case against unidentified individuals for robbing 36.6 tola of gold and silver ornaments worth ₹32,65,000.

Seeing that the incident had created panic in the area, police swiftly launched an investigation to nab the gang. They analysed CCTV cameras installed in the locality, and identified the car used in the crime and traced it to Lonavala. Through the number plate details, they identified Yashodas, and, therafter, the rest.

Acting on specific leads, the suspects were tracked to Sainagar forest area, where police laid a trap and arrested them. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Police recovered from them the gold ornaments and seized the car used in the crime.

Shashikant Mahavarkar, joint commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “In the Shirgaon robbery case, 36 tola of gold jewellery and 1 kg silver were stolen. After technical analysis and acting on information, we have arrested five individuals and recovered the gold jewellery. The search for another individual is going on. After his arrest, we will recover the stolen silver,” adding that the accused are from the same locality and did a recce before executing the robbery plan.